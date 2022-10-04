Woman found dead in Taiwan temple carried notes warning against 'casual communication with spirits'

A woman from Hong Kong was found dead in a temple in Taiwan. In her bag, two notes warning against communicating “with people in the spirit world” were found.

The woman, a 20-year-old student surnamed Zhong, was found dead in a women’s bathroom at around 2 p.m. local time at the Longshan Temple in the Wanhua District in Taipei on Sept. 29.

According to police, a janitor could not open the door to the women’s toilet in the basement of the temple. As there was no response from the occupant, security personnel were called for assistance.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. She had reportedly been dead for some time.

More from NextShark: One of the last remaining Japantowns is in danger of 'irreparable harm,' according to local SF community

Upon investigating, surveillance footage confirmed Zhong entered the temple alone at around 11 a.m. local time and headed to the bathroom. The police did not find any signs of fighting nor external actors at the scene.

In Zhong’s bag, police found two notes.

“Sorry, sorry,” one of the notes read.

More from NextShark: Seattle Chinatown community 'left in the dark' about homeless shelter expansion

“I’m sorry for troubling you. It’s very troublesome to clean up. Sorry, please forgive me. Please don’t casually communicate with people in the spirit world,” the other note read.

The case has been passed to an investigation team of Wanhua Branch, who is handling the judicial inspection. An autopsy report of the deceased has yet to be released.

According to police, family members of the student have been contacted to organize her funeral.

More from NextShark: Biden issues first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day

Featured Image via Chill & Explore

More from NextShark: 'This is how you make Asians feel invisible': Business Insider changes article cover after criticism