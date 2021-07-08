Woman found dead in Tampa apartment is homicide victim, deputies say

Tony Marrero, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — A woman was found dead in a Tampa apartment on Wednesday night is a homicide victim, deputies say.

Deputies responded to the Willow Brooke Apartments at 14417 Hellenic Drive about 10:30 p.m. after a resident called to report gunshots in their apartment, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The caller said a man and a woman were having an argument before the shots rang out.

The Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team entered the apartment and found the body of a dead woman inside.

Investigators believe the woman was targeted in what the Sheriff’s Office called a “domestic-related incident” and were working to locate the person responsible for her death. The Sheriff’s Office did not say if detectives identified a suspect. Deputies asked anyone with information to call 813-247-8200.

The Sheriff’s Office no longer releases the names of crime victims because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

