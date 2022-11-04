A woman was found dead in a targeted attack in Germantown, police say

GERMANTOWN — A woman in Germantown died of a gunshot wound in a car on Thursday afternoon, the Germantown police confirmed.

Germantown police and paramedics were called to the West 13800 block of Lovers Lane at 2:18 p.m., according to a police news release.

A resident reported finding a female in his vehicle who appeared to be deceased of a gunshot wound, the release said. Germantown Police and Fire and Rescue departments responded and officers on scene determined the woman had been killed in what appeared to be a shooting.

Germantown Police, with the assistance of the Washington County SWAT, cleared the property and numerous outbuildings in the area.

The police department said that the incident appeared to be a targeted attack, and there does not appear to be any further risk to the public. No information about the victim has been released.

Multiple additional departments assisted in the investigation including the Washington County Investigative Unit, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the news release.

No further information is available at this time.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Woman found fatally shot in Germantown in targeted attack, police say