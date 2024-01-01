Police searching for husband of woman found dead in Uniontown home

A woman was found dead in a Uniontown house Monday afternoon.

Channel 11′s Antoinette Del Bel is at the scene, learning more about this breaking story. Watch 11 @ 11 for more information.

According to Uniontown police, Nicole Zambrano-Briceno was found dead from a single gunshot wound in a house on Bierer Avenue at 1:31 p.m.

Police said she was believed to have been dead for at least a couple of days.

According to police, officers were first notified by her coworkers on Dec. 29 after she didn’t show up or call out for work.

The victim’s husband, Arthur Guty Jr., 55, is considered a suspect in her murder, police said. Officers are searching for him.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gives update on which quarterback will start against Ravens 2 ‘New Year’s’ babies born at exact same time at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Here’s a look at the Steelers’ path to the playoffs after beating the Seahawks VIDEO: Pittsburgh trash, recycling collection changes go into effect DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts