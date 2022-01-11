Woman found dead in vehicle. Suspect takes own life, Hillsborough sheriff says.

TAMPA — Deputies making a welfare check Monday night found the body of a 40-year-old woman in her vehicle outside a home in the Lake Magdalene area, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Later, inside the home, they found the body of a 52-year-old man suspected in her slaying, apparently dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chronister said.

Deputies were called about 7 p.m. to the 14000 block of Cherry Lake Drive after friends of the woman said they worried that they had not seen her for more than 24 hours, he said. She had been the victim of domestic violence before at the hands of the man suspected in her death, the sheriff said.

The suspect lived in the house.

Detectives called to the scene noticed a sport utility vehicle backed up against the front door of the house. Inside the vehicle, they saw what they believed to be a body inside a trash bag. A search warrant was obtained and the body was confirmed to be the woman’s.

From 11 p.m. Monday to about 11 a.m. Tuesday, teams worked to get the man out of the house. After about an hour without a response from him, officers broke the back window of a bedroom and found the man dead.

The woman died of a head injury, Chronister said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tamapbay.com for updates.