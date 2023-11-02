Woman found dead Wednesday in Thurston County home. Deputies arrest roommate

Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Thurston County man Wednesday for allegedly killing his roommate.

The roommate, a woman in her 50s, was found dead inside a home off 44th Avenue Northwest, near Cooper Point Road, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies booked the man into the county jail Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, according to the jail log.

Dispatch received a call to ask if a deputy could check on the woman, according to the news release. A deputy reportedly checked the home but found nothing “out of place” based on what could be seen through the windows.

The deputy returned moments later to leave a note at the home at the reporting party’s request, the release says. A man reportedly exited the house and spoke with the deputy.

The man allegedly told the deputy a female resident was dead inside the home. Detectives investigated and developed probable cause to the arrest the man.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact detectives by email at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.