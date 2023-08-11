Woman found dead in west Charlotte woods; CMPD investigating homicide

Police have launched a homicide investigation in west Charlotte after finding a woman dead in the woods, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to Belmeade Drive after someone found Diane Hester Lewis, 63, in the woods around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5. Several departments began investigating the death and ruled it a homicide, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing. No one has been arrested in connection with the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

