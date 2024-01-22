Woman found dead in Willingboro home after police respond to incident at a Wawa

WILLINGBORO - A police search for a local man led to the discovery of his wife's body in their township home, authorities say.

Dierdra Martin, 56, was stabbed multiple times at the Hinsdale Lane residence she shared with 60-year-old Stanley Martin, her husband and alleged assailant, said the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

It said an investigation began around 1 a.m. Jan. 13, when Westampton police responded to a report of a man threatening employees at a Wawa on Springside Road.

Investigators allege bank fraud Willingboro deputy mayor faces criminal charge over house sale

The man, identified as Martin, had left the Wawa by the time police arrived. He was found outside a closed store in Willingboro about an hour later.

Information obtained during the arrest led to a wellness check at the Martins' home in the Hawthorne Park neighborhood, where Dierdra Martin was found with multiple stab wounds.

Stanley Martin, who is being held in Burlington County Jail, is charged with murder and weapons offenses.

The charges are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Stanley Martin of Willingboro is charged with murder, weapons offenses