A woman was found dead wrapped in blankets inside her home in Yuma on Sunday night, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a residence near South 19th Avenue and West Sixth Place after receiving reports of a "suspicious incident," according to Yuma police.

Officers entered the residence to check on the woman and found her wrapped in blankets inside one of the bedrooms and pronounced her dead, police said. Her identity was not released.

Yuma police identified the suspect as Carlos Tafoya Jr., 33, who was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Police did not provide information about what led to the woman's death but said the investigation remained active.

The Yuma Police Department asked anyone with any information about the case to call the department at 928-373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People who provide information leading to an arrest may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman found dead, wrapped in blankets inside Yuma home