Woman found deceased in Nassau River identified, sheriff’s office investigating

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found deceased in the Nassau River on Aug. 14.

Deputies discovered Harris near the Nassau County and Duval County line.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death which has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case should call NCSO Detective J. Carter at 904-548-4049 or you can call dispatch at 904-255-5174.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

