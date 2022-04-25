Woman found drowned in Sarasota Bay after first responders’ search, police say

Sarasota police detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead on Saturday after drowning in Sarasota Bay.

The woman was reported missing just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Vista Drive in the Harbor Acres neighborhood just west of Sarasota Memorial, police announced on Monday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and Sarasota County Emergency Services marine unit helped with the search for the woman.

She was found in the bay and pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police do not believe foul play was involved, but an investigation is still underway.