Woman found with fatal gunshot wound in Portsmouth, police say

Portsmouth police found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday night.

The “gunshot wound incident” happened near the 2100 block of Pearl Street around 5:34 p.m., according to a social media post from the department.

Authorities did not provide further details. They’re urging anyone with information to call the city’s criminal investigation division at 757 393–8536 or to call 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

