Woman found fatally shot in Arlington home; police investigating death as homicide

Arlington police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after police found her shot inside her home early Monday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Nandina Drive at 3:57 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from Arlington police. Another resident leaving for work called for a welfare check after seeing the woman’s door open. Police saw the front door of the woman’s apartment was damaged as if someone had forced their way inside.

Officers went into the apartment and found the unresponsive woman with a gunshot wound.

No one else was inside the apartment and there were no earlier reports of shots fired at the complex, police said.

Detectives spent the morning canvassing the area and looking for potential witnesses and surveillance video. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Detective Holly at 817-459-5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the woman once her family has been notified.