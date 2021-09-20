Woman found fatally shot in the head in Northwest Baltimore Monday morning

Baltimore police responding to a call in Northwest Baltimore Monday morning found the body of an unidentified woman who had been shot in the head, police said.

Around 8:24 a.m. officers were called to the 4500 block of Clifton Road and made the discovery. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.