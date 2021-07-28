Woman found fatally shot in Minneapolis' Lind-Bohanon neighborhood

A death investigation is underway in north Minneapolis where a woman was found fatally shot outside a residence.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a person with a weapon on the 4800 block of Aldrich Avenue N. in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood, said police spokesman John Elder.

Police found the woman upon arrival. They also found a gun at the scene, Elder said.

No information about the victim was released.

Police were looking for the person who fired the shot as investigators try to determine what lead to the shooting, Elder said.

Anybody with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a monetary reward.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768