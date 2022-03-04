Woman found fatally shot in van in Tacoma is identified by medical examiner

A 31-year-old woman who was found fatally shot Monday in a van in Tacoma was identified Friday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Heather Cooper died of a gunshot wound to her shoulder and neck, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. The office said Cooper’s city of residence was unknown. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Cooper’s husband, 43-year-old Ruben Rios, was charged Tuesday with murdering her. Prosecutor’s wrote in charging documents that Rios shot the woman during an argument. Rios said his wife’s death was “an accident.”

He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bail was set at $1.5 million during his arraignment Tuesday. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Tacoma man says his wife’s shooting death was ‘an accident.’ Prosecutors call it murder

Cooper was found after Tacoma Police Department officers were called about 3:45 a.m. Monday to the 4900 block of South Burlington Way after a passerby found a van parked in the middle of the street with a woman inside covered in blood.

Police suspect Rios shot the victim in the parking lot of a motel in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street, then drove her to South Burlington Way and abandoned the vehicle.