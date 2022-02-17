Woman found fatally shot in vehicle in St. Paul ID'd as 34-year-old

Feb. 17—St Paul police on Thursday identified a woman found fatally shot in a vehicle as a 34-year-old.

No one was under arrest in Yuliya Li's homicide and investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers responded to the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Wednesday after people called 911 to report a shooting in the 1000 block of Payne Avenue about 6:45 p.m. Paramedics took Li, of St. Paul, to Regions Hospital and she died a short time later.

"It's a busy street and we believe there were people around who may have seen what happened," said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. "We need them to call us, even if they think what they saw is insignificant."

The St. Paul homicide unit can be reached at 651-266-5650.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting.