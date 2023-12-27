Woman found fatally wounded after crashing in West Humboldt Park neighborhood, cops say

A woman was found fatally wounded Tuesday night after crashing into two parked vehicles in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m., officers responded in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street where a car struck two parked vehicles. A woman, approximately 30 years of age was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses at the scene told police two people, a male and a female, ran from the vehicle after the crash. No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.