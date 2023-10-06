Woman found Friday at Loop building victim of sexual assault, second victim in the city this week, cops say

Chicago police are investigating a sexual assault of a woman who was found lying in a hallway in a Loop building overnight.

About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a victim, 28, was found lying asleep in a hallway of a building in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive. Once woken, the woman felt abdominal pain and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Wednesday morning, in the Englewood neighborhood, a 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the 7300 block of South May Street.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a call of a home invasion. A woman said she was standing on a porch when someone approached, put his arm round her neck and pushed her inside where he sexually assaulted her before taking a cell phone, police said.

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating both assaults.