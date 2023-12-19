Woman found guilty of chasing down, killing hit-and-run driver in Clayton County

A woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of a hit-and-run driver in May 2019.

Hannah Payne, 25, was convicted of chasing down and shooting Kenneth Herring, 62.

She faced charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was found guilty on all counts.

Tom Jones with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV has been in the courtroom since the trial began last week.

Payne sobbed as she was led away in handcuffs.

Prosecutors say Herring hit another car and drove off. Payne then followed Herring, confronted him, and shot him, according to prosecutors.

They say she ignored repeated orders from a 911 operator not to pursue him.

Defense attorneys say she was told to get his license plate number, so she followed him.

They argued that he shot himself during a struggle with the gun.

Kenneth Herring’s family told Jones this has been hard on them. But they say it was a relief when they heard guilty on all counts.

“When I heard the first verdict tears started rolling down my face because at that moment I felt relief,” said Herring’s sister, Jacqueline Herring.

She watched as the jury foreman told the judge that the jury reached a unanimous verdict and began to read from the verdict sheet, “With regard to count one, as to the offense of Malice Murder, we the jury find the defendant guilty.”

Herring’s family says she got what she deserved. Especially after blaming their 62-year-old loved one for pulling the trigger and killing himself with her gun.

“I think it’s selfish to blame the victim when you were the aggressor,” Herring’s sister, Vickie Herring explained outside court.

Keith Herring says he will never forget getting the call his brother had been shot.

“It will forever be ingrained in my heart and in my mind,” he said.

The foreman said guilty for the remaining seven counts, including Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Payne was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

