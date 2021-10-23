Woman found guilty of child endangerment

Oct. 23—SUNBURY — A Turbotville mother who was charged following the death of her son in a swimming pool was found guilty this week of a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.

A Northumberland County jury found Britney Bridges, 24, guilty of the charge after a one-day trial on Tuesday.

Milton state police said Bridges was "recklessly negligent" in the death of her 3-year-old son in August 2020. According to state police at Milton, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton died after falling into a neighbor's pool in Turbotville on Aug. 11. Police said between noon and 2 p.m., the toddler left his home and went to the neighbor's yard on Main Street. The boy was found in the pool by neighbors. He was later pronounced dead at UPMC-Muncy.

President Judge Charles Saylor in January dismissed a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year.

Bridges has been free since Nov. 10 after her $125,000 bail was listed as ROR (released on her own recognizance).

She is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 in front of Saylor. She will remain free until then.