UPDATE Woman found guilty of child endangerment in Union County; defense vows appeal

Oct. 1—LEWISBURG — A Union County jury returned a guilty verdict against Melissa Keister on Thursday, culminating a three-day trial of the New Columbia mother accused of intentionally starving a young girl placed into her guardianship and forcing her to sleep for weeks, at times with little clothing, on a hardwood floor.

The jury deliberated more than 5-1/2 hours before reaching the verdict. Keister, 39, a mother of seven children, faces a standard range sentence of 3 to 12 months with a maximum of 7 years and a $15,000 fine. She was prosecuted on a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

President Judge Michael Hudock ordered a pre-sentencing report from the adult probation department. He said Keister would be sentenced by Dec. 23, his last day on the bench.

Defense attorney Angela Lovecchio, working in conjunction with attorney Peter Campana, said she would appeal Keister's conviction. She declined further comment. Keister, her husband, Allen, and a handful of supporters left the courtroom before they could be approached for comment.

When the jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday afternoon, Campana dropped his head and Lovecchio rubbed Keister's left arm in consolation. More than a dozen supporters of the victim, now 13, sobbed and shared hugs. The girl was in the courtroom for the verdict. She shared tissues and hugs. She had previously been ruled incompetent and was barred from testifying at trial.

"As hard as Melissa fought to have (the victim) not speak, the evidence spoke louder than she could," Divenia Lockett, the victim's adopted mother, said after the verdict.

The accusations

State Trooper Adam Depauw arrested Keister in September 2019. Depauw and District Attorney Pete Johnson accused Keister of intentionally starving the then 9-year-old girl in 2018, causing the girl to be severely underweight.

Keister also is accused of forcing the girl to sleep inside a square taped to her near-empty bedroom's hardwood floor — without blankets and sometimes nearly nude while under video monitoring. This occurred from mid-February into early April, according to the prosecution.

Keister's defense team cited the girl's diagnosis of Reactive Attachment Disorder — which has since been removed — Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Oppositional Defiance Disorder with causing behaviors that included stealing, hoarding and binging food, rejecting meals, behaving violently toward other children in the home and frequently spreading human waste onto her mattress.

During testimony Wednesday, Keister denied withholding food from the child and said she often raised concerns with medical professionals about the girl's lack of weight gain while in her care. Keister told the court that in consultation with a physician assistant, she had the girl sleep on the floor under surveillance to prevent her from harming herself.

'Going to remember this'

Lockett, the girl's adoptive mother, said the girl is excelling in life. She attends a private school, has made friends and makes decisions for herself. She's in the 98th percentile in height and weight for her age.

Dr. Pat Bruno, a pediatrician and expert in child abuse cases, testified at trial that the girl was in the 1st percentile for weight and 3rd for height while in Keister's care. The girl gained 28 pounds and grew 2 inches six months after she was removed from Keister's home in April 2018.

After the verdict, the girl, whose name is being withheld by The Daily Item, said she wasn't certain how to feel about the verdict. She said she misses Keister's children and knows the case has impacted them negatively. She described having been withheld food as "monstrous."

"I'm still going to have this on my mind," the girl said. "I'm still going to remember this and wonder why."

Johnson described the trial as the most difficult of his career. He credited administrative/legal assistant Tamara Phillips for her help in preparing the case for trial.

"Having to do that case without the victim's testimony was difficult," Johnson said.

Opening arguments

Thursday morning opened with closing arguments from Lovecchio and Johnson.

Lovecchio said Keister did the best she could to care for the girl and stressed that she was not blaming the girl for the behavior, instead pointing toward her mental diagnoses. She challenged the jury to decide if they were convinced of her client's guilt or that her actions were justified under the circumstances.

Johnson asked the jury to determine the facts as presented and apply the law. He equated Keister's treatment of the juvenile to torture and told the jury the girl thrived after she was taken out of the house.

Johnson asked the jury to consider what he called conflicting evidence from witnesses.

"You have to decide who to believe or not to believe from the witness stand," he said.

Hudock instructed the jury on the definition of the charge of endangering the welfare of a child and did so again later in the day when the jury asked for clarification on the charge's criteria.

The judge said they must decide if Keister violated her duty of care to the child to protect and support her, and if these actions were a part of a pattern of more than one behavior. He also said they must decide if Keister knowingly endangered the girl's welfare.

A juror's message

An issue with a juror arose early Thursday before the trial resumed.

Johnson said a female juror sent a private message to several people via Facebook Messenger late Wednesday. He showed a copy of the message: "FYI I AM currently serving on the jury for this trial. Put it this way, things aren't always as they seem."

The jurors were reminded more than once by Hudock not to discuss the trial with anyone including close relatives. They also were not to seek out information or engage anyone about the case.

Hudock, Johnson and the defense team went into the judge's chambers with the juror. Johnson said the judge questioned her about the message and that the juror apologized and said she hadn't formed an opinion on the case.

Hudock allowed the juror to remain on the jury. Johnson said he accepted the decision but would have preferred an alternate juror take her place.

The jury consisted of six men, six women and two women alternates.