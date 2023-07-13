Woman found guilty of dragging 18-year-old to death with car is fighting her conviction

The woman found guilty of dragging an 18-year-old to death with her car in 2017 is back in court Thursday fighting her conviction.

Briana Benson, now 27, was convicted of running over Madie Hart after a fight Downtown. Benson’s sister and Hart’s friend had an ongoing feud that exploded into violence on March 27, 2017.

What happened

Benson came Downtown because her sister had called her for help. Hart’s friend rushed to her car as soon as she saw it and started a fight, according to court documents.

As the two groups fought, Benson and Hart faced off. Benson dragged Hart by her hair and kicked and stomped her face. The fight was caught on surveillance cameras.

As this fight broke up, Hart’s keys ended up in Benson’s car. Benson sent her sister home and continued to drive around Downtown. She drove past Hart’s group once and then circled the block and came back. Hart then approached her car and banged on the door, wanting to retrieve her keys.

Police testified that Benson could have just kept driving but instead, she turned her wheels toward Hart running her over. Hart was dragged for nearly 90 feet, killing her.

In 2018, a jury convicted Benson of murder, felonious assault and other charges after two hours of deliberation. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison. She is scheduled to be released from prison in 2035 when she will be nearly 39.

Was it intentional?

The murder charge hinged on whether Benson intended to hit Hart with her car, the lawyers say. During the original trial, prosecutors called a police officer to the stand to review the video and show that Benson turned her wheels toward Hart showing her intention.

Now, Benson is arguing that her attorneys failed her by not fighting to get their own expert's opinion on the record. She has a new attorney and a new judge. Judge Robert Winkler, who presided over the trial, is now on the First District Court of Appeals. Judge Jennifer Branch heard arguments Thursday.

H. Louis Sirkin, a defense attorney who has represented Larry Flynt and the rap group NWA, is now representing Benson. He argued Thursday that the defense's expert would have testified that wheel turned after initially coming in contact with Hart, not before.

Benson has already appealed her case once saying the court erred in allowing expert testimony from the police officer. The First District Court of Appeals agreed with her but said the error was harmless and would not have changed the outcome of the trial.

Sirkin argued it could have changed the trial and that the appeals court was unable to review all of that expert's testimony because her lawyer failed to take the proper steps to get it on the record.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Phil Cummings said the appeals court made it clear that no experts should have been allowed to testify in the case and that this would exclude both the police officer and the defense's expert. He said the outcome of the case has a high probability of ending the same way so a retrial should be granted.

Sirkin said he believes the experts would be allowed to testify. He said the question of whether Benson acted intentionally in the difference between murder and vehicular manslaughter. Benson's conviction carries a sentence of 18 years, while vehicular manslaughter carries of sentence of two to eight years.

What's next

Branch said she would announce her decision at a hearing that both Benson, as well as the family of Hart, could attend. That hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Branch said she would make efforts to allow Benson to stay at the local county jail instead of sending her back to state prison to await the decision.

The judge said if she decides to grant Benson a new trial, she wants the lawyers to be prepared to begin a new trial in the next few months.

