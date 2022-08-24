Woman found guilty of murder for plot to poison Carmel man's oatmeal

A woman who orchestrated a bizarre plot to poison a Carmel man's oatmeal with fentanyl before finally strangling him with his favorite necktie has been found guilty of murder.

Heidi Littlefield, 42, was convicted Tuesday of murder and two felony charges of conspiracy to commit murder after a seven-day jury trial in Hamilton County that included devastating testimony from Littlefield's main accomplice: her daughter.

Littlefield was accused of devising multiple attempts to kill Francis Kelley between October 2020 and January 2021. Kelley was the father of another of Littlefield's daughters, and the two were in a custody dispute over the 2-year-old at the time of the killing, police said.

She worked with her 23-year-old daughter, Logan Runyon, to buy fentanyl from drug dealers in Ohio, and then asked her daughter to sneak into Kelley's house and lace his almond-topped oatmeal with the powerful opiate.

At one point they put fentanyl in his takeout miso soup. In total, they poisoned his food three times, Runyon said.

Runyon testified that after the third time, which took place Jan. 14, 2021, they snuck into Kelley's Carmel home the next day and found him face-down on the floor. He was breathing in gasps.

Littlefield asked her daughter to break the man's neck, Runyon said. The daughter said she couldn't because Kelley was too heavy. Littlefield then went upstairs, grabbed what was allegedly his favorite necktie, came back downstairs and tightened it around his neck.

Kelley was found three days later by Carmel police. His death was labeled a homicide. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

Littlefield had also given her daughter's former boyfriend, Robert Walker, $2,500 to hire a hitman. But Runyon and Walker spent that money on drugs, clothes and hotels, Runyon testified.

Walker pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit murder. A second conspiracy to commit murder charge was dropped as part of the guilty plea. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Runyon pleaded guilty in March to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment. A murder charge against her was dropped. She agreed to testify against Littlefield as a condition of her plea agreement.

When a deputy prosecutor asked why she went along with the plan, Runyon said she did it to win the affection of her mother.

“Because I love her," Runyon said, "and because we never really had a good relationship."

Littlefield sat motionless during the nearly 3-hour testimony from her daughter, her face blank as she looked back and forth between Runyon and the deputy prosecutor leading the questioning.

Littlefield's attorney asked Runyon a series of questions that attempted to paint Runyon as a fiending methamphetamine addict — a characterization that Runyon didn't deny. But her incriminating testimony helped convince a jury that Littlefield was ultimately the mastermind behind the assassination of Kelley, who was 46 when he was killed.

Littlefield is scheduled to be back in court for her sentencing in October.

