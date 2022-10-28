Woman found guilty of murdering, decapitating friend

A British woman was convicted in the grisly murder of a former friend, whose headless body was found last year in a quiet seaside town in southern England, the Metropolitan Police Service announced Thursday.

Jemma Mitchell killed 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong, who also went by Deborah, shortly after Chong reneged on giving her ex-pal more than $200,000 to pay for repairs and renovations to her family home.

The deadly act occurred inside Chong’s residence in Wembley on June 11, 2021, police said. Later the same day, Mitchell was captured on CCTV leaving the home with two large, seemingly heavy suitcases in tow. She kept the remains at her own residence for more than two weeks, during which time she “made a false report via email to a missing persons charity and sent a WhatsApp message to Deborah’s lodger saying Deborah had gone to spend time with her family for a year to clear her head,” police said.

“Perhaps most chillingly, given where Deborah was eventually found, Mitchell also wrote she had planned to stay ‘somewhere close to the ocean.’”

Mitchell then traveled hundreds of miles to the waterfront town of Salcombe in south west England and dumped her friend’s remains. Chong’s headless body was found on June 27, 2021. A subsequent search of the area also turned up her head, just a few yards away.

According to the autopsy, Chong had suffered injuries consistent with assault, including a skull fracture, and officials also concluded that the head was removed by another person, not an animal. Mitchell had “a degree in osteopathy and experience in human dissection,” police noted.

Afterward, Mitchell forged a copy of Chong’s will ensuring 95% of the estate was left in her name. It was later found at her home, along with several of the victim’s possessions.

The pair, both religious, first met through a church group, and Mitchell “also acted as a spiritual healer for Deborah” during their friendship. Police said Chong was struggling with mental health issues prior to her death, adding that Mitchell took advantage of her.

“The motivation for Jemma Mitchell’s actions was money and she showed a significant degree of planning and calculation as she attempted to cover up her horrific actions. The cold facts of this case are shocking,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who led the investigation.

“Mitchell — so desperate to obtain the money she needed to complete the renovations on her house — sought to take advantage of Deborah’s good will, but when Deborah changed her mind, she callously murdered her and embarked upon an attempt to fraudulently obtain her estate.”

Mitchell is slated to be sentenced Friday.