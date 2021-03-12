Woman found guilty of selling drugs that caused overdose death

Mar. 12—MERCER — A 12-person jury Thursday found a Youngstown woman guilty of selling drugs that resulted in the June 2019 accidental overdose death of a 32-year-old Coolspring Township woman.

Nicoletta Michelle Robinson, 34, was found guilty on all charges in the death of Margaret McConnell, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, assault, and reckless endangerment.

If the sentence runs consecutively on all counts, Robinson faces 25 1/2 to 51 years in state prison. She faces 10 to 20 years on the first-degree felony charge alone of drug delivery resulting in death.

Robinson was accused of selling the painkiller methadone to McConnell.

Over the last five years, an increasing number of states have imposed homicide-related charges, including manslaughter and even second-degree murder, in fatal drug overdose cases. Such charges in accidental deaths have resulted in stiffer sentences for the drug seller.

Following the three-day trial, jury members deliberated roughly 30 minutes Thursday afternoon before announcing their verdict at about 6:30 p.m.

Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit ordered Robinson on house arrest, after denying a motion by the commonwealth to revoke her bond.

Sentencing will take place May 7.