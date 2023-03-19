Woman found guilty of shooting 2 Franklin County deputies

A woman was found guilty of shooting two Franklin County deputies and possessing weapons while under a disability Friday.

>> TRENDING: High-speed pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Dayton, injuring, hospitalizing 3 people

Monica Justice, 56, was tried in Franklin County Common Pleas Court and found guilty of shooting two deputies back on July 21, 2020, WBNS reported.

She was tried on four counts of felonious assault and two counts of weapons under disability, a spokesperson for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office stated. She was found guilty on all counts.

During the incident for which she stood trial, Justice reportedly shot two deputies and prompted a standoff with SWAT officers that lasted several hours, WBNS stated. Ultimately, she was arrested.

She initially appeared in court on July 28 and was held on a $4 million bond.

A grand jury indicted Justice for two counts of felonious assault for shooting the deputies, and faced an additional two counts for two other deputies that were nearby when the victims were injured, the spokesperson said.

WBNS did not report when her sentencing would be.