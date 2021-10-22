Woman found guilty of shooting, killing a man two years ago

Oct. 22—GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman has been found guilty of killing a man two years ago in a case that came down to arguments over whether she "executed" the victim or acted in self-defense.

Iman Gregory, 27, was convicted of murder after a jury returned a guilty verdict at the end of a four-day trial Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court. Jurors had deliberated for about an hour before reaching their decision.

Judge Michael Christofeno also included a count of using a firearm in a fatal offense in the conviction that would enhance the sentence Gregory faces at a hearing next month. The enhancement was added to the charging information in the case last month.

Gregory was accused of shooting Ishmael Porter multiple times during a dispute that involved him and the mother of his child outside his home — people Gregory identified as friends — in the 300 block of Sherman Street in the early morning hours of May 26, 2019.

Porter later died from his injuries at a local hospital. Gregory fled the city and traveled to Georgia. She was arrested in Atlanta that September, about four months after the shooting.

"(Gregory) left her childhood friend panicked and screaming in the middle of the street while she got into her car and left the scene, and left the county, and left the state," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Claeys argued, describing Porter's death as an execution during closing statements.

Before the case went to the jury, Gregory testified in her defense, saying she acted in self-defense. She described how she and a couple friends followed Porter and his girlfriend at the time, Devon Harbor, to Porter's home from a club.

Gregory told the jury she saw Porter and Harbor arguing, and she intervened. Yet, she alleged Porter had grabbed the gun Harbor was carrying and raised it. Gregory said she pulled her gun from the waistband of her pants and opened fire.

"I was afraid," Gregory testified. "I was confused. It was a lot of emotions."

The prosecution disputed Gregory's version of events. They argued she fired her gun 10 times, with eight bullets striking Porter — one across his neck, and seven more after he fell, including four in his back.

Under cross-examination, while being questioned about each shot, Gregory said she didn't know how many times she fired her gun.

"You fired so many shots that you were out of bullets — isn't that true?" Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer asked.

"I don't believe so, no," Gregory responded.

Pitzer also questioned Gregory about her decision to leave the state instead of staying to help Porter, her friend, or calling 9-1-1 and explaining the situation to police.

"But according to you, you didn't do anything wrong, right," Pitzer asked as another question.

"I felt like I protected myself," Gregory said.

There was also a question of whether or not Porter had a gun at the time he was shot, with the prosecution indicating Porter was not armed.

Gregory's attorney, Vincent Campiti, challenged that assertion, arguing a witness at the scene heard Harbor shout at Porter to give her gun back to her.

"It is the thing that drives the entire reason why they cannot meet their burden of proving this case beyond a reasonable doubt," Campiti said during his closing statements.

Campiti alleged the prosecution didn't call the witness to testify in order to suppress mention of Harbor's gun. He also attacked Harbor's account of the shooting from when she testified as a witness earlier this week, and argued the other witness would have lent more weight as to the truth of either Harbor or Gregory's versions of the events.

"I'm passionate about this case because I think there are numerous flaws in the state's case," Campiti said. "And I don't understand why they choose not to call somebody who is a seminal witness."

Pitzer later said during his closing statements the other witness' testimony wasn't used because she was intoxicated at the time of the shooting and wasn't able to provide reliable information. He also noted Campiti didn't call the witness for the defense's case.

Campiti, meanwhile, argued Gregory didn't speak to investigators after the shooting because she exercised her right to not self-incriminate. He said she didn't want to end up like others whose statements have been used against them in situations where they came forward.

Pitzer attacked the self-defense argument by pointing to the state's legal definition that describes the use of reasonable force while a person is in reasonable fear for their life and not escalating a situation. He also pointed again to how Gregory fired her gun 10 times as a question of whether that was a reasonable action in self-defense, and then argued again she fled the scene and the state instead of staying to help or explain what she did to investigators.

"At the end of the day, all she was worried about was her own skin," Pitzer said. "That's why she took off."

Following her conviction, Judge Christofeno scheduled Nov. 18 as the date for Gregory's sentencing.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.