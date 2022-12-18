Woman found with gunshot wounds in Charlotte has died at a hospital, police say

A woman shot in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon has died at a hospital, police said.

Officers found the woman with gunshot wounds just before 5 p.m. in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That’s just north of Interstate 85.

Police found the woman after responding to a call of a shooting. The woman died just after being taken to the hospital, police said.

The woman’s name and age haven’t been released by police.

CMPD homicide detectives haven’t said if they have a suspect or if they know what prompted the shooting.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.