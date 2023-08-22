Woman found hiding in bathroom of Berks restaurant after fleeing from traffic stop, police say

Aug. 21—A Reading woman already wanted by state police for fleeing a trooper was found hiding in a fast-food restaurant bathroom in Spring Township after she bolted on foot during a traffic stop Sunday evening, investigators said.

Keanna M. Czimcharo, 21, was taken into custody following the incident that ended up in one of the Broadcasting Square restaurants in the 2700 block of North Meridian Boulevard, police said.

She faces new charges of escape, disorderly conduct, driving under a suspected or revoked license and a summary traffic offense.

Czimcharo of the 300 block of South Fourth Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Sunday night before District Judge Andrea J. Book in Reading Central Court.

According to investigators:

About 7:45 p.m., a Spring Township patrolman saw a car driven by Czimcharo turn left from Paper Mill Road onto Meridian Boulevard without using a turn signal. He stopped the car and spoke to Czimcharo, who initially gave a false name.

She eventually gave her real name, saying she provided false information because she had a warrant for a probation violation from the Berks County probation department. The officer also learned Czimcharo had an active felony warrant from state police for fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Because she had a young child in the car, Czimcharo was permitted to call a friend to pick up the child. As soon as the friend arrived to take the child, Czimcharo stepped out of the car and ran through a grass field as the officer commanded her to stop.

She led the officer on a foot chase across Paper Mill Road, through the McDonald's and Chuck-E-Cheese lots, and across Meridian Boulevard to the Wendy's parking lot.

The officer lost sight of Czimcharo as she ran around the back of Wendy's, but bystanders directed him to inside the restaurant. He found Czimcharo hiding in the bathroom and took her into custody without further incident.

Online court records show Berks President Judge M. Theresa Johnson issued a bench warrant for Czimcharo in March for violating conditions of her parole. In October 2021, Johnson sentenced Czimcharo to two years of probation for theft by unlawful taking.

Details of that case and the warrant from state police were unavailable.