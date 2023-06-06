Woman found incompetent for trial on 2021 burglary, assault charges set to be released

Jun. 6—Crawford County Court has ruled that a Cambridge Springs-area woman found incompetent to go on trial on burglary, assault and attempted kidnapping charges finally may be released provided multiple conditions are met.

Following a 15-minute hearing Monday, President Judge John Spataro ordered Robin Jean Billings may be released from Warren State Hospital to the custody of her family, but only once a full mental health treatment plan is in place.

Billings, now 47, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police almost two years ago following an incident at a home in Cambridge Springs. Police allege Billings got into the home on Aug. 28, 2021, assaulted two women inside the home, and then attempted to kidnap three children — all of whom were age 8 or younger, according to court documents. Billings was arrested at the home by state police.

The charges against Billings still is an active case.

Crawford County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Natalo said the DA's Office was not objecting to Billings' potential release.

Since her arrest, Billings has been undergoing mental health treatment, first at Torrence State Hospital and now at Warren State Hospital.

In making his ruling, Spataro cited a report by Dr. Linda Zuilovich, chief of psychiatry at Warren State Hospital. Zuilovich's report found Billings has not shown aggression; has attended all assignments and been successful in all activities; and has had multiple successful family visits.

Zuilovich's report also found Billings is "incompetent to stand trial and is unlikely to be competent," the judge said.

Under Spataro's order, Billings must remain at Warren State Hospital until suitable arrangements are made with Crawford County mental health authorities for all outpatient mental health services that Zuilovich has recommended are in place for Billings.

In addition, Billings must be fully compliant with medication management, case management, psychiatric followups and individual therapy.

Billings must reside with her husband and not change her address without the expressed consent of Crawford County mental health officials, according to the order.

The order said though Billings isn't likely to regain competency, Pennsylvania law requires Billings have a psychiatric exam every 12 months. But, Spataro's order also notes new Pennsylvania case law suggests there's an opportunity for the court to disregard an annual competency exam if it is considered fruitless.

