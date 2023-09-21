Woman found with man suspected of killing Chicago-area family has died, her daughter and her attorney say

An Illinois woman who was in a vehicle with a man suspected of killing a Chicago-area family died following a car crash in Oklahoma, according to her daughter and her attorney.

The woman died Wednesday afternoon at an Oklahoma hospital, her attorney told NBC Chicago.

One of her daughters also confirmed her death to NBC News.

The woman was involved in an accident with a man police believe to be Nathaniel Huey Jr., 32, who was a suspect in the deaths of Alberto Rolon, 38; Zoraida Bartolomei, 32; and their two boys, 7 and 9. The family was found dead in their Romeoville, Illinois, home Sunday night.

Police said the car had fled authorities in Oklahoma and crashed, catching on fire. Officers then heard gunshots, according to police in Romeoville. Both occupants were found with a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her exact cause of death was not revealed.

Police had said that the woman was a person of interest in the killings before she was reported missing and in danger Tuesday night by her family.

One of the woman's daughters, who did not want to be named, said Huey was a "very angry man" and that her mother "was scared of him."

"Huey is someone I thought I could trust," she said. "And the past few months, he distanced himself from us, and it turned out to be that we could not trust him."

Another daughter, Cristiana Espinoza, 25, of Streamwood, Illinois, said her mother had dated Huey for about eight years. She said Huey was "very dangerous" and was a "huge manipulator."

Romeoville police and Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne said Wednesday that evidence pointed to a connection between the suspect and the family, as well as a possible motive, but did not provide further details.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com