Woman found murdered in bathtub
The woman was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head.
It’s thought the woman died during a domestic dispute, police say.
The killing marks the 47th homicide in Kansas City this year.
James Jordan killed one hiker with his machete and repeatedly stabbed a woman. She survived by playing dead and walking 6 miles for help.
A small group gathered Saturday on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula to remember British and Ottoman soldiers who died during World War I. The memorial gatherings observed the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. The Helles Memorial is a Commonwealth battle memorial for the whole Gallipoli Campaign, as well as site to remember the servicemen with no known grave.
The crash occurred on Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of East Park Row Drive.
Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit Saturday with its top general and coup leader who, according to Malaysia's prime minister, did not reject them outright. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys.
Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large
Authorities said they believe the boyfriend shot into her car multiple times after investigators found 10 to 14 shell casings in the parking lot.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (24 April), taking the country's total case count to 60,966.
The manager said they found the woman after hearing gunshots in southwest Houston.
Contrary to what medical experts advise, Johnson has said he doesn't need to be vaccinated because he had COVID-19 in the fall. Johnson's comments come as health officials in the U.S. and around the world urge people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible, saying that reaching herd immunity is the best shot at stopping the uncontrolled spread of the virus. Herd immunity occurs when enough people have been vaccinated or have immunity from natural infection that the virus can’t easily spread and the pandemic fizzles out.
This article originally appeared at The Oaklandside and is published in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Exchange Ana Carpio, a mom of three, lost her restaurant job last year as Oakland and the Bay Area went into lockdown, forcing restaurants to close or drastically reduce their hours. Carpio was the primary income-earner in her household,
All 53 crew aboard an Indonesian submarine that disappeared this week were killed, the military said on Sunday as it confirmed the vessel had been found in pieces on the seafloor. Authorities said that they picked up signals early on Sunday from a location more than 800 metres deep - far below what the KRI Nanggala 402's steel hull was built to withstand. They had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by neighbouring Singapore to get visual confirmation of the stricken vessel. "It was broken into three pieces," said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono. More parts from the doomed submarine were also retrieved, including an anchor and fluorescent orange safety suits for emergencies, authorities said. The discovery comes a day after the navy first confirmed the retrieval of fragments from the submarine and declared that it had sunk, effectively ending any chance of finding survivors. Among the earlier items recovered were a bottle of grease used to lubricate periscopes and a prayer mat commonly used in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.
The incident that happened Friday appears to have been an accident, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
While a majority of Americans say they approve of the job President Biden is doing, 53 percent say they disapprove of the way he has handled the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, a new poll shows. According to a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll, Biden has a 52 percent approval rating — lower than any recent past presidents aside from Donald Trump. Forty-two percent said they disapprove of the work Biden has done as he nears the end of his first 100 days in office. Meanwhile, 34 percent of Americans say they strongly approve of Biden’s performance, while 35 percent strongly disapprove. The results give Biden a net positive of ten points, far below the 43 net positive of Barack Obama near the end of his first 100 days, or George W. Bush’s net positive of 31 points. Trump received a net negative 11 points. While Biden received strong support for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 64 percent approval, respondents were more skeptical of how he has dealt with the situation at the border, which Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has said is on track to see the worst surge in migrants in 20 years. A majority of Americans — two to one — said Biden should be willing to make “major changes” to his proposals to win Republican support, rather than pushing forward initiatives without making major changes and receiving no backing from congressional Republicans, according to the poll. The revelation comes as Democrats pushed through their COVID-19 response bill using budget reconciliation, allowing them to bypass the 60-vote threshold that is needed for most legislation to advance in the Senate. That measure received 65 percent support, the poll found. The president’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which has not been taken up by Congress yet, received less support, with 52 percent in favor and 35 percent opposed. The poll was conducted between April 18-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points.
Heavy hail fell in Decatur, Georgia, amid severe weather warnings across large parts of the South on April 24.Severe storms were forecast to bring large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds and tornadoes to the southeastern United States on Saturday.Footage taken in Decatur shows strong hail falling in a backyard on Saturday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect through Saturday night, forecasting wind gusts as high as 70 mph and scattered hail up to “lime size.” Credit: @Nicole_Emmett via Storyful
Mario Gonzalez, 26, of Oakland, California, suffered a medical emergency and died after a physical altercation with Alameda police, authorities said.