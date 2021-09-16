Woman found naked and bound at bottom of Florida storm drain

Florida investigators are looking into the case of a transient woman who was found bound and naked inside a storm drain Friday, authorities said.

A man was leaving a local Fort Myers restaurant around 2:30 p.m. when he heard the woman's low-pitched calls for help, the Fort Myers News-Press reported.

The man saw the woman inside the drain of the restaurant's parking lot, police said.

Police arrived on the scene and saw that her legs were bound with straps, authorities said.

The fire department was called to remove the iron grate that covered the storm drain and lifted her out, according to police.

The woman was uncooperative with the police and refused to offer any information about the case, the police said.

Still, authorities said they confirmed the woman had stayed at a nearby motel in August, although, when shown a photo, the hotel staff did not recognize the woman.

The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

