Woman found safe after being abducted 14 years ago when she was 6 years old

(Clermont Police Department)

A Florida girl who was abducted as a 6-year-old, has been found safe and well after vanishing 14 years ago, say police.

Jacqueline Hernandez, who disappeared in 2007 and is now 19, has been reunited with her mother.

Ms Hernandez’ mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was “contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter,” according to the Clermont Police Department.

Investigators say she told Ms Vences-Salgado she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her at a border in Texas on September 10.

Police later released a photo of the two embracing.

Breaking news...more follows...