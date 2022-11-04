Woman found shot on I-240 after vehicle fire, MPD says
A woman was found shot on I-240 after a vehicle caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the interstate near Poplar Avenue and found that a woman had been shot, police said.
Police said that one of the people in the vehicle who fled the scene was armed.
The woman was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.
The exact location of the shooting is unknown.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: