A woman was found shot in an alley, and Broward detectives are looking for clues

Broward sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman found shot Saturday night in West Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday that detectives are looking for information about the case. Deputies and paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 10 p.m. near the 5500 block of Southwest 18th Street, according to BSO.

They found the woman, who they declined to name citing state privacy laws, lying in an alleyway with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s office said.

BSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Mike Roque at 754-800-5353. Tips can also be submitted through the SaferWatch app. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers, the BSO said.