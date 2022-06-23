Woman found shot in car in Seattle’s Roxhill neighborhood

A woman who was shot is in the hospital after she was found inside a car in a parking lot in the Roxhill neighborhood early Thursday.

At 12:41 a.m., Seattle police were called to a shooting near 27th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Roxbury Street.

Officers arrived to find a woman with several gunshot wounds in a car in a Safeway parking lot on the edge of Roxhill and White Center, according to Seattle police.

Police began giving the victim first aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the 35-year-old woman to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in serious condition.

Investigators said they found evidence that the shooting happened in the 9400 block of 27th Avenue Southwest.

Meanwhile, a King County sheriff’s deputy spoke with a man nearby who said he was present at the shooting. The man turned over a gun, and police took him into custody.

Shortly after, a gunshot victim arrived at Harborview in a private vehicle.

Police are working to determine if that victim was involved in the earlier incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle police violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

