Police: Woman found dead in car outside DeLand Walgreens had been there since Sunday

DeLand police said they’ve identified a woman found shot dead Monday in a car outside of a Walgreens.

Officers said Latosia Warren, 36, had likely been in the car since Sunday.

Police said they are working to determine the circumstances of her death and whether she was killed at the store or somewhere else.

The car she was found in did not belong to her, officers said.

Officers said Warren appears to be from elsewhere in Florida or out of state.

READ: Woman found shot to death in car at DeLand Walgreens

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near the Walgreens at the intersection of East New York Avenue and South Amelia Avenue on Sunday, to call them.

Officers have not released the name of any potential suspects, but said Warren’s death was not random and there was no immediate threat to the public.

READ: 4 teens accused of luring classmate to apartment complex, beating him up & hitting him with a car

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.