Woman found shot dead on the ground in Brentwood, Jacksonville police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot dead in front of a home in the Brentwood area on Tuesday morning.

A person called 911 around 6:45 a.m. when they noticed a woman laying on the ground near a car.

JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and JFRD pronounced the woman dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating, as well as the State Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are looking for any witnesses and/or video surveillance that could aid in this investigation.

Police said they did not have suspect information at this time.

JSO also said this shooting was not related to the shooting of a man found dead of an apparent shooting Tuesday morning on West Ashley Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO 630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

