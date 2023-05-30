Woman found shot to death in backseat of Uber in targeted attack, Georgia police say

A woman found shot dead in the back of an Uber SUV may have been targeted, police in Georgia told news outlets.

The deadly incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, police said in a news release.

Investigators found the black Cadillac Escalade “riddled with bullets” and the woman’s body in the backseat, WAGA reported. Her identity was not released.

McClatchy News reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for an update May 30 and was awaiting a response.

It’s not clear who else was in the vehicle at the time or if anyone else was injured.

Citing the abundance of shell casings, investigators said multiple shooters were possibly involved, according to WXIA.

There may have also been other vehicles, including a “light-colored sedan” witnesses reported seeing in the area, WSB-TV and WAGA reported.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

