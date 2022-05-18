Woman found shot to death in car outside DeLand Walgreens

A woman found dead in car outside a Walgreens in DeLand on Tuesday is the apparent victim of a homicide that occurred three days ago, police said.

DeLand police said the woman had apparently been in the car since Sunday. She was discovered Tuesday afternoon at the Walgreens on East New York and South Amelia avenues, police said Tuesday night.

She died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Late Monday night, police said they do not believe the woman's shooting was a random act of violence.

The homicide remains under investigation, police said.

