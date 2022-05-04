Woman found shot to death in Edgewater Beach apartment laundry room, neighbor found dead the next day in apparent murder-suicide, police say

A 23-year-old woman was found shot to death in the laundry room of her Edgewater Beach neighborhood apartment building Monday and the attacker, her next door neighbor, was found dead the next day in what police say is an apparent murder-suicide.

Brittany Kinlow, of the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, was pronounced dead at 1:41 p.m. Monday on the floor of the laundry room in the building where she lived, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

During the execution of a search warrant, police found the body of 26-year-old Jovan Cabrera, her neighbor, who was pronounced dead on the scene at the same building, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

According to a police source, Cabrera shot Kinlow in the head and then killed himself.

Autopsies for both victims pending, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Check back for details.

