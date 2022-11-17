Woman found shot to death after gunfire reported at Independence apartment complex

A woman was killed during a shooting Wednesday night at the Larkspur Pointe Apartments complex in Independence, a police spokesman said.

Callers told police dispatchers about 9:45 p.m. that they heard shots being fired near one of the buildings in the apartment complex in the 16900 block of East Larkspur Lane, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim inside an apartment. She was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Taylor said. The victim’s name was being withheld until family could be notified.

Police had no suspect information to release.

The killing is the 14th homicide this year in Independence, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).