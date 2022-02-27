Woman found shot to death in her car in Bradenton. A Central Florida man is charged with murder

A Moore Haven man has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman was found shot to death in her car in Bradenton on Saturday night, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.

A 911 call came in at 9:26 p.m. Saturday that referred to a gun being pointed at a female, the police department said. But the call abruptly ended, and 911 operators could not reach the caller again.

Minutes later, police officers responded to the 200 block of 11th Avenue East, where they found a woman shot to death inside of her vehicle. Police identified the woman as 53-year-old Sherline White.

Police say that White’s vehicle had been shot multiple times, and then were bullet shell casings on the porch of a nearby home.

Police say they were able to identify 41-year-old Albert Wilcox as a suspect in the shooting. A “BOLO,” or “be on the lookout” alert, for Wilcox was issued to other law enforcement agencies. Glades County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested Wilcox at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the release says. He is charged with one count of murder with a firearm. Jail records identify Moore Haven as Wilcox’s place of residence.

As of Sunday morning, Wilcox was held without bail at the Glades County Detention Center awaiting transfer to Manatee County.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9322 or email bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. Anonymous tips eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 can be made via Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or manateecrimestoppers.com.