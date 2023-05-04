Woman found shot to death inside car on I-285, DeKalb County police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.

Authorities said officers received reports of a person shot on I-285 southbound at Lavista Road Wednesday at 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was likely inside the car with the victim at the time of the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

No further information has been released.

