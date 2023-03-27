Woman found shot to death in Mechanicsville neighborhood
Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Sunday night.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 732 Ira St. SW around 7 p.m.
The found a woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
It’s unclear if foul play is involved. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.
