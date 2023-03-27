Woman found shot to death in Mechanicsville neighborhood

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 732 Ira St. SW around 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The found a woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

TRENDING STORIES:

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

It’s unclear if foul play is involved. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]