Woman found shot to death at motel near Columbia, sheriff’s deputies say

A woman is dead after being shot at a motel in Richland County on Wednesday.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies were called to the motel around 11 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The death is being investigated as a homicide, the department said. The shooting victim has not been identified.

The shooting occurred on the 700 block of Nates Road. The location is north of Columbia near where Two Notch Road meets Interstate 20. The exact location is not identified in the sheriff’s release, but the block includes a Motel 6 and a Red Roof Inn. Motel staff contacted sheriff’s deputies and directed them to the woman upon their arrival, the news release says.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).