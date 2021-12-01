Woman found shot to death in parked car in Raytown; Police take man into custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight shooting in Raytown, according to a release from the Raytown Police Department.

Officers found the victim while responding to a call of shots being fired about 11:10 p.m. near 74th Street and Raytown Road, police said. Arriving officers reported that the woman was deceased and was in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police said they took a man into custody.

The killing is the city’s sixth homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.

The investigating into the homicide is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).