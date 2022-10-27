Woman found shot to death in park south of downtown Durham

Durham police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.

Police found the woman, whose name has not been released, around 1:40 a.m. She was unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The release did not say how many times she was shot or describe her injuries, whether she was found inside or outside or say whether police had any suspects.

The location is by Hillside Park south of the Durham Freeway. ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported that police had closed off part of the park as they investigate the woman’s death.

The killing comes as total shootings are slightly down this year compared to this time last year, police statistics show.

As of Oct. 8, 197 people had been shot in Durham this year, including 33 fatally and 164 non-fatally.

Police report 34 total homicides in the city as of Oct. 8 this year, down from 39 by the same time last year, but up from 24 the year before that.

All told violent crime in Durham, which also includes rape, robberies and aggravated assaults, was down 8.3% from the same time last year., police statistics show.

Anyone with information in Thursday’s killing is asked to call Investigator A. Ramos at 919-943-0972 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

